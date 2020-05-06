UK PM Johnson: Want to get going with some of lockdown easing measures on Monday

"I will set out the details of our plan for next steps on Sunday," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday and added that they want to get going with some of the lockdown easing measures on Monday.

"At this stage, I don't think we can make international comparisons on death tolls," Johnson added. "There has been a palpable improvement in the situation in care homes. Ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 tests a day by the end of this month."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged higher after these comments and was last seen up 0.6% on the day at 5,884.58 points.