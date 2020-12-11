UK PM Johnson: Very likely that we will have a no-deal Brexit

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last hour and said that we are always hopeful on Brexit. But from where we stand now, it is very, very likely that we will have a no-deal Brexit, Johnson added further.

Additional quotes:

There is a way to go.

Yet to see a big change from the EU.

Ratchet clause is a problem in EU trade talks.

Fish is a problem.

The comments did little to ease the prevalent bearish pressure surrounding the British pound and dragged the GBP/USD pair fresh multi-week lows, around the 1.3160 region.