UK PM Johnson: Very hopeful of getting Brexit divorce deal at EU summit next month

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that he is very hopeful about getting a Brexit divorce deal at the EU summit next month.

"It is very important to understand government no-deal document is a worst-case scenario. Ports and industries will be ready," Johnson added. "We are ready on October 31 to come out of the EU and deliver on the referendum result."

The GBP/USD pair seems to be posting modest gains on these comments and was last up 0.1% on the day at 1.2338.