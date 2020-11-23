UK PM Johnson: Vaccines show this is not a pandemic without end

Commenting on AstraZeneca's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was up to 90% effective, "this is the most hopeful advance of all," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

"They show this is not a pandemic without an end," Johnson added. "We have more than enough for the UK, crown dependencies and overseas territories."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having an impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.3283.