UK PM Johnson: Vaccine is by no means end of struggle against coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that it's important that people do not get their hopes up too soon about the speed of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Vaccine is by no means the end of the struggle against the virus."

"There are logistical challenges to get the vaccine to those who need it."

"Important we get AstraZeneca vaccine too."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index remains in the positive territory despite these comments and was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 6,408.