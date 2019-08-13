UK PM Johnson: US trade deal will be a tough old haggle but we'll get there

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes arguing that a trade deal with the United States will be a "tough old haggle," but added that he believed that they will get there, per Reuters.

"The single biggest deal we need to do is with our friends and partners over the channel," Johnson said regarding the Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2080, adding a modest 0.05% on a daily basis.