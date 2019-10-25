UK PM Johnson: Up to EU to decide on delay, we can leave on October 31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday reiterated that it was up to the European Union to decide on the Brexit delay and said that the UK could still leave on October 31.

"Of course October 31 is still possible - we could leave on Oct. 31 - unfortunately it depends on what the EU says," Johnson added, as reported by Reuters.

The EU27, which agreed to grant an extension to the UK, is expected to meet again early next week to specify the extension date. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.2% on the day at 1.2825.