"The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures came as no surprise," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said and added that they knew coronavirus would hit the UK very hard due to its dependency on the service sector.

The UK economy will bounce back, PM Johnson reiterated. "We want to then double down on our agenda and level up the economy and country."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.2620. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last up 0.8% on the day at 6,125.55 points.