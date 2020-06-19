UK PM Johnson: UK economy is resilient but there are difficult times ahead

The economic cost of the coronavirus has been huge, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "The UK economy is resilient but there are difficult times ahead," Johnson added.

Additional takeaways

"I want every pupil back at school in September."

"We are starting to make some real progress on test and trace."

"It will be painful and expensive to make up the economic loss but we will come back."

"We are now moving into a phase in which I hope we can use local measures rather than a national lockdown."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 edged slightly higher in the last minutes and was last seen gaining 1.4% on the day at 6,311 points.