UK PM Johnson: UK economic performance is frankly 'miraculous' given uncertainty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that the UK's economic performance was 'miraculous' given the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

"The delay of Brexit is becoming seriously damaging to the national interest," Johnson added. "The Brexit deal is ready to be approved by a new parliament."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2883, up 0.15% on a daily basis. On the other hand, the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.8625.