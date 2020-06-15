UK PM Johnson to tell EU leaders: ‘I want a Brexit deal by autumn’ – The Telegraph

At the high-level Brexit trade talks scheduled later on Monday at 1230 GMT, the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is likely to tell the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that they must conclude the talks by autumn "at the latest" to give certainty to companies affected by the UK's exit from the European Union (EU), per The Telegraph.

An EU spokesperson announced on Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will hold a high-level call on June 15, in an attempt to break the Brexit trade talks deadlock.

Market reaction

GBP/USD trades on the back foot amid rising coronavirus 2.0 concerns and Brexit uncertainty. The spot is down 0.23%, last seen trading at 1.2510.