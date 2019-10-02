UK PM Johnson to speak at Tory’s Conference on Wednesday at 1100 GMT

Ransquawk is out with the latest headlines, citing that the UK PM Johnson will deliver a closing speech at the Annual Conservatives' Conference later today at 1100 GMT.

All eyes are on his speech, as the UK PM is set to announce his final Brexit offer to the European Union (EU) and say that Britain will not negotiate further and will leave on October 31.

The Cable is seen extending its recent declines, now testing the 1.2250 level amid growing Brexit anxiety.