UK PM Johnson to invite opposition parties to call vote of no-confidence

Citing extracts of the speech British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is scheduled to deliver later on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the PM will invite opposition parties to call a vote of no-confidence in his government.

"If the party opposite does not in fact have confidence in the government, they will have the chance to prove it. They have until the House rises today to table a motion of no-confidence in the government," Johnson will reportedly say in his prepared remarks.

The British pound largely ignored this development and the GBP/USD pair was last down 1.05% on the day at 1.2355.