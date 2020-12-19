UK PM Johnson to announce new measures amid new virus strain spread in London, Southeast

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to address the nation on Saturday and announce new restrictions. His statement follows a cabinet meeting to discuss the rapid spread of COVID-19 in London and the Southeast of England, via a new strain of the disease.

The PM will be accompanied by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and the chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

GBP/USD closed the trading week at 1.3521 and moved mostly in response to Brexit headlines. Tighter screws on economic activity in the capital could weigh on the pound.