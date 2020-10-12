UK PM Johnson to announce initiative to attract foreign investors – Sky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the launching of a unit called 'the Office for Investment' to bring in foreign investors for multi-billion-pound infrastructure projects, Sky News reported on Monday.

"By basing the new investment office in Downing Street, the PM hopes to send a signal to foreign investors that their interest in ploughing money into the British economy will be "closely chaperoned", according to one insider," wrote Sky News' Mark Kleinman.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index edged higher on this headline and was last seen gaining 0.15% on the day at 6,025.