UK PM Johnson to 1922 Committee: If there is no Brexit deal we will simply come out

Citing a Conservative lawmaker, Reuters today reported that while addressing the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if they failed to reach a deal, they will simply come out of the EU.

"We will then go to the electorate as a moderate one nation party," Johnson added. "I'm convinced we will leave on October 31st, there is a good chance we will get a deal despite the surrender act."

The GBP/USD pair, which slumped to a fresh two-week low of 1.2303 earlier in the session, was last seen trading at 1.2350, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.