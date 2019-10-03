UK PM Johnson: These proposals do not deliver everything we would have wished

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that the proposals that they have sent to the European Union do not deliver everything that had wished. Johnson further noted that they welcome the statement from European Commission President Juncker that the EU eu will examine the United Kingdom's (UK) proposals objectively.

"They are a compromise," Johnson added. "There can be no path to a deal except through replacing the backstop. We are some way from a resolution."

The GBP/USD pair was unaffected by these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2290, losing 0.09% on a daily basis. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"I have given a guarantee the UK will never conduct checks at the Irish border."

"Our proposals should provided basis for rapid negotiations in the short time that remains."

"If our European neighbours do not show a willingness to reach a deal will have to leave with no deal."

"We are ready to leave on October 31st with no deal."