UK PM Johnson: There's every opportunity, every hope EU will do a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that there is every opportunity and every hope that the European Union will reach a trade deal with the United Kingdom. "Whatever happens, Britain will prosper," Johnson further repeated, as reported by Reuters.

In the meantime, French President Emmanuel Macron noted that they want the best relationship possible with the UK but would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained as talks continue.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair clings to daily gains after these comments and was last seen rising 0.48% at 1.3525.