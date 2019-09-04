UK PM Johnson: There must be an election on October 15

Addressing lawmakers after they approved the bill to delay Brexit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for an election on October 15 saying that the country must now decide whether the leader of the opposition or himself to negotiations in Brussels to sort this problem out.

"The bill effectively ends the Brexit negotiations," Johnson said. "The bill takes away the right of this country to decide how long it should remain in the EU."

This move by the PM was expected and the GBP/USD pair continues to trade above the 1.22 handle.