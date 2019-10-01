UK PM Johnson: There are ways we can protect unity of the market in the whole of Ireland

More comments are flowing in from the UK PM Johnson on the Brexit border proposal.

There are ways we can protect unity of the market in the whole of Ireland.

I don't want to anticipate how the talks will go.

Hopefully we will get there.

Working flat out for a deal.

Natural limit of a sovereign state to compromise on the customs union.

It's a matter of common observation that the UK wants to come out, doesn't serve any purpose to keep Britain in EU against its will.

Benn Act is a constitutional novelty.

We currently have the 'surrender act' that has massive consequences for the country.

I am pro-European.