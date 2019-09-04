UK PM Johnson tabled a Commons motion today to hold a general election - FT

Following the comments from Labour MP Starmer, the Financial Times (FT) is out with a piece of breaking news, citing that the UK PM Boris Johnson has tabled a Commons motion today to hold a general election.

This motion is set for defeat today, as the opposition Labour Party lawmakers are likely to vote it down that could add to the renewed optimism seen around the pound. GBP/USD is testing highs near 1.2125 region, looking north amid Johnson’s likely defeat yet again.