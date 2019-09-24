UK PM Johnson: Supreme Court ruling is a verdict we shall respect

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said that the UK Supreme Court's decision of finding the suspension of parliament "unlawful" was not right but added that it's a verdict that they shall respect.

"We are going to get on and deliver Brexit on October 31," Johnson added. "Getting a deal is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in parliament or the courts."

The GBP/USD edged higher modestly on Johnson's comments and was last seen trading at 1.2480, adding 0.4% on the day. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"Parliament will have plenty of time to debate Brexit."

"Now is the chance for us to get a Brexit deal."

"A lot of people are trying to frustrate Brexit."