UK PM Johnson spokeswoman: PM welcomes court's decision on proroguing parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokeswoman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the PM welcomes the court's decision on proroguing parliament.

"Lawmakers should consider over the weekend whether they are prepared to face the consequences of their actions in parliament this week at an election," the spokeswoman added. "We hope those seeking to use the judiciary to frustrate the government take note of this."

In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair is posting modest daily losses but continues to hold near the 1.23 handle.