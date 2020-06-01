UK PM Johnson spokesman: We hope latest round of Brexit talks will be constructive

"We hope the latest round of Brexit talks will be constructive and keep the process on track," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Commenting on coronavirus-related restrictions, "we will monitor the situation closely and can move to reimpose social distancing measures if there are local outbreaks," the spokesman noted. "We are looking at air bridges, still plan to go ahead with quarantine measures."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.36% on the day at 1.2390.