UK PM Johnson spokesman: We are not seeking a Northern Ireland-only backstop

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the PM at today's cabinet meeting updated minister on Brexit including constructive discussions with his Irish counterpart Varadkar and announced that the PM will be meeting the DUP's Foster and Dodds later to discuss Brexit talks.

"We are not seeking a Northern Ireland-only backstop," the spokesman reiterated. Commenting on Monday's vote in parliament, the spokesman said that they will consider the implications. "The scope of information required is disproportionate and unprecedented," he added.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2345.