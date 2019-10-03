UK PM Johnson spokesman: Want to make progress on deal with EU as quickly as possible

British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson spokesman told the lawmakers on Thursday that they want to make progress on the Brexit deal with the European Union as quickly as possible and noted that there is an expectation that they want the details of the deal agreed in advance of the EU summit on the 17th and the 18th of October.
"Talks with the EU will continue, the PM's EU adviser Frost to have further talks in the next 24 hours," the spokesman announced. "We have to get parliament behind the deal, and get that across to the EU."
Meanwhile, the GBP/USD continues to push higher ahead of the macroeconomic data releases from the United States. As of writing, the pair was up 0.22% on the day at 1.2328.
