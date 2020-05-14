UK PM Johnson spokesman: UK will not give up its rights as an independent state in EU talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman on Thursday said that Britan has never asked for anything special in trade negotiations with the EU.

"Cabinet agreed Britain would not give up its rights as an independent state in the EU talks," the spokesman added. "There will be requirements for checks on live animals and agrifood, building on existing checks already in place in Northern Ireland."

The spokesman further reiterated that the transition period ends on December 31st.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2170, down 0.47% on a daily basis.