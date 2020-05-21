UK PM Johnson spokesman: UK has agreed on a deal on antibody testing

The UK has agreed on a deal to acquire coronavirus antibody tests, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday and added that Health Minister Matt Hancock will offer more details later.

"We will be able to start work shortly on test and trace programme," the spokesman further noted. "We can expect scientific evidence later this week on returning to school."

Market reaction

The UK FTSE 100 Index failed to stage a decisive recovery after these comments and was last seen losing 0.4% on the day at 6,043 points.