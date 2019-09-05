UK PM Johnson spokesman: UK and EU had constructive Brexit talks yesterday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that the UK and the EU had constructive Brexit talks yesterday and they agreed to continue to talk on Friday.

"The PM still believes we need to have an election before the EU council on October 17," the spokesman added. "The PM believes current position of House of Commons on an election is not sustainable."

Meanwhile, the British pound continues to gather strength against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.65% on the day at 1.2330.

Breaking: GBP/USD storms toward 1.2350 as Jo Johnson quits.