UK PM Johnson spokesman: There is a very long way to go yet to secure a Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that there still is a very long way to go yet to secure a Brexit deal. "We know the challenges in Brexit talks which we need to address, and that means hard and detailed negotiations with the European Union (EU)," the spokesman added.

The spokesman further announced that Brexit Minister Barclay will go to Brussels for the next round of talks with the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier. "We will put further proposed solutions in Brexit talks when we are ready to do so."

The GBP/USD pair seems to be recovering from its daily lows in the last hour and was last seen trading at 1.2335, still down 0.1% on the day.