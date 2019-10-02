UK PM Johnson spokesman: Ready for an intense period of negotiations with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that they are ready for an intense period of Brexit negotiations with the European Union (EU) over the next ten days and announced that the PM will be holding talks with EU leaders later today.

"Government thinks these Brexit proposals are a fair compromise," the spokesman added. "Hopefully, the Northern Ireland assembly will be working soon so it can provide consent to proposed Brexit changes. The aim would be to have Northern Ireland assembly provide consent to proposals by July 2020."

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD continues to recover its losses and was last seen trading at 1.2294, losing 0.06% on the day.