UK PM Johnson spokesman: PM wants to get on with delivering Brexit and his domestic agenda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that they are waiting for the European Union (EU) to announce their decision on the United Kingdom's request for a Brexit delay.

"The PM wants to get on with delivering Brexit and his domestic agenda," the spokesman added.

The British Pound largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.25% on the day at 1.2885 and the EUR/GBP pair was adding 0.25% on the day at 0.8635.