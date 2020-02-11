British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to carry out the cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday and added that a cabinet meeting will be held on Friday.

GBP reaction

The British pound ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2925, adding 0.1% on the day. In the meantime, the EUR/GBP pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.8447. The next potential catalyst for the GBP will be Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's testimony before parliament at 15:35 GMT.