UK PM Johnson spokesman: No prospect of Brexit deal unless Withdrawal Agreement is reopened

Responding to EU officials remarks that they are not going to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to negotiations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman stated that there is no prospect of a Brexit deal unless the backstop is abolished and the Withdrawal Agreement is reopened.

"We are ready to negotiate, in good faith, an alternative to the backstop," the spokesman said. "Irish foreign minister expressed concern to the UK Brexit minister at the lack of alternatives to the backstop in rime Minister's letter."

The UK's stance on Brexit is nothing new and markets largely ignored these headlines with the GBP/USD pair moving sideways in the negative territory near the 1.21 handle.