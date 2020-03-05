UK PM Johnson spokesman: No need to extend Brexit transition period due to coronavirus

"The government will not need to ask for an extension of the Brexit transition period due to coronavirus," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

"If a decision is made to move from containment to delay phase on coronavirus, we will announce that publicly," the spokesman noted.

GBP reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2902, adding 0.25% on a daily basis. In the meantime, the EUR/GBP pair was clinging to modest daily gains above 0.8650.