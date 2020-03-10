UK PM Johnson spokesman: Next round of Brexit negotiations to go ahead as planned

The next round of Brexit negotiations will go ahead as planned, there are no coronavirus contingency measures in place, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We are clear on what we want to achieve in negotiations with the EU and publication of a draft provides a black and white basis for moving forward," the spokesman added.

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3040, erasing 0.7% on the day.