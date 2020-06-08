UK PM Johnson spokesman: It is our intention to reopen non-essential retail from June 15

"It is our intention to reopen non-essential retail from June 15 but it is clear such a reopening is conditional," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Additional takeaways

"The government does want to open pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes as soon as it can safely, following roadmap which sees reopening from July 4."

"Early indications suggest so far there has been a good level of compliance to the quarantine measures."

"The government has talked about the possibility of air bridges and work is ongoing."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2662.