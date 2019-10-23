UK PM Johnson spokesman: If EU offers January extension, there will need to be an election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes, noting that if the European Union were to offer a January Brexit extension, they knew that parliament would vote in favour of the delay and that they would end up calling a snap election.

"If an extension is vetoed, we have a plan to get Brexit done," the spokesman added. "If there was an election, we would campaign on that we have a good Brexit deal."

The British Pound's reaction to these comments was relatively muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2876. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"We will continue to look to see if we can get Brexit done by October 31."

"The cabinet is united on strategy including a possible election."