UK PM Johnson spokesman: Government will not seek an extension, we will be leaving on October 31

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the PM's government will not seek an extension to Brexit and reiterated that they will be leaving the European Union on October 31.
"The PM has made his unhappiness about the Brexit delay bill known," the spokesman said. "There is a simple way for lawmakers to resolve this and that is to vote for an election today to let the people decide on Brexit."
These comments didn't have an impact on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.7% on the day at 1.2365. Below are some additional quotes as reported by Reuters.
"The PM will not sanction any more pointless delays."
"Lawmakers should face consequences of their actions and take part in an election."
"The PM wants to work with EU leaders to achieve a deal to leave on October 31."
"The PM has set out that we are working on a variety of ideas for Brexit talks."
"There are more people working on Brexit negotiations than before."
"The moment of decision will come at the EU summit on October 17-18."
