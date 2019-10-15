UK PM Johnson spokesman: Focus is on getting a deal, we want to achieve that as soon as possible

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson's spokesman confirmed that the PM spoke to French President Macron on Tuesday morning and said that their call was constructive.

Commenting on the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit negotiator Barnier's comments that a deal must be reached by the end of Tuesday, the spokesman said that the PM is aware of the time constraints and added that they want to make progress as soon as possible.

"The focus is on getting a deal, we want to achieve that as soon as possible," the spokesman noted. "If a deal is secured, we would expect parliament to work around the clock to pass the necessary legislation to leave on October 31st."

The GBP/USD pair inched higher on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2660, adding 0.45% on a daily basis.