UK PM Johnson spokesman: Critical Internal Market Bill is passed before year-end

"The Internal Market Bill will protect the trade across the four nations of the UK while maintaining world-leading standards," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

Additional takeaways

"Internal Market Bill provides a vital legal safety net to ensure the integrity of the UK can be protected, critical we get it passed before year-end."

"PM has been engaging with conservative lawmakers, spoke to them on Friday night to set out why the internal market bill is vital legislation."

"Approached the negotiations in good faith, we need to continue to make progress."

"The EU-Japan deal has similar commitments to the offer we made to the EU."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.52% on the day at 1.2860.