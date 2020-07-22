UK PM Johnson spokesman: Committed to agreeing with EU on balanced post-Brexit deal

The United Kingdom (UK) has not put a specific time frame on getting a trade deal with the United States (US), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday. The government wants to get a deal that works for the UK, the spokesman explained.

Regarding the negotiations with the EU, "we remain committed to agreeing with the EU on the outline for a balanced post-Brexit agreement," the spokesman reiterated.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.09% on a daily basis at 1.2717.