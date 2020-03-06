UK PM Johnson spokesman: Budget will set out considerable investment

The first budget of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's, which will be delivered by chancellor Rishi Sunak on March 11th, will set out "considerable investment," PM Johnson's spokesman said on Friday.

"The national infrastructure plan will follow in months after the budget," the spokesman added.

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher in the last minutes but this movement seems to be a product of broad-based USD weakness rather than these remarks. As of writing, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 1.3018.