UK PM Johnson spokesman: Big concern is a second peak in coronavirus infections

"The big concern is a second peak, if you move too quickly then the virus could spread exponentially again," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said during the daily press briefing on Monday.

Additional takeaways

"The PM is receiving daily updates on coronavirus at Chequers but is not doing government work."

"The PM saw some members of senior Number 10 team on Friday and spoke with Foreign Minister Raab to be updated on coronavirus response."

"Public would expect us to do all we can to protect life."

"We are on target to reach 100,000 COVID-19 tests a day."

Market reaction

These comments failed to help the UK'S FTSE 100 erase its losses. As of writing, the index was down 0.85% on the day at 5,737 points.