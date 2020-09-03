UK PM Johnson spokesman: Barnier's comments offer a misleading representation of UK's proposals

European Union's (EU) chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's comments offer a misleading representation of the UK's Brexit proposals aimed at deflecting the scrutiny of the EU's proposals, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"Britain seeks a relationship which respects our sovereignty, based on free trade deals the EU has secured with other countries," the spokesman reiterated.

On Wednesday, Barnier said that the UK is trying to keep the benefits of the EU without the obligations and added that the UK has not engaged on key Brexit issues.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.72% on a daily basis at 1.3255.