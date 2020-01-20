UK PM Johnson sets sights on speedy US-EU trade deals - FT

In an article in the Finacial Times, UK's PM Boris Johnson is quoted saying that he will hold bilateral trade deals between the UK and US at the same time as with the EU and aim to wrap things up with the EU by the end of 2020.

FX implications

That is all well and good, but we need to see evidence that trade talks with both the US and EU are moving forward in a positive trajectory, otherwise, the markets will remain sceptical that anything can be achieved in such a short time frame and risks of a hard Brexit will continue to weigh on the pound.

More on the pound, here.