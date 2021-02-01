UK PM Johnson: Seeing some signs of flattening in infection rates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday they are confident that they have enough supplies to give people the second vaccine shot within 12 weeks, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We have seen some signs of flattening in infection rates."

"Infections are still at a high level."

"We are confident all vaccines provide high protection against all variants."

"The economy can bounce back strongly."

"It's unwise to speculate on whether we will beat vaccination targets."

"The vaccine rollout is phenomenal so far but it's still early days."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index continues to edge higher after these comments and was last seen gaining 1.2% on the day at 6,484.