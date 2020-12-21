UK PM Johnson said to make ‘last-ditch push’ for Brexit deal with move on fish

UK PM Johnson is said to make ‘last-ditch push’ for Brexit deal with move on fish, which is potential support for GBP crosses with markets in wait and see mode.
GBP/USD technical analysis
