UK PM Johnson risks deepening tensions with US President Trump by canceling trip – The Sun

During the early Asian session on Friday, The Sun came out with the news that the UK PM Boris Johnson has canceled any meeting with the US President Donald Trump until June. The duo was to meet in the US sometime during late-February after the Tory leader postponed their January month gathering, said the report.
Key quotes
Boris Johnson has risked deepening tensions with Donald Trump by scrapping a visit to America next month to see him.
The US President is desperate to seal a trade deal with Britain before his re-election campaign begins in the Autumn.
But the UK PM has repeatedly delayed the trip, which was expected in January, then later this month.
It has now been decided to suspend any meeting between Boris and the president altogether until June when the PM is due at Trump’s official retreat Camp David for a summit of G7 leaders.
Confirming the cancellation, No10 sources insisted it was because the PM is determined to stay in No10 to drive through his domestic agenda.
They also insisted it is not intended as a snub to Mr. Trump, despite a series of run-ins between the two men recently.
It can also be revealed that a possible trade trip to Australia and New Zealand has also been scrapped.
FX implications
Markets failed to react to the news as GBP/USD and GBP/JPY keeps trading around 1.3050 and 143.30 after the release. Risk-tone should have weighed if this was the UK session.
