The latest UK election update shows that the UK PM Johnson has retained his Uxbridge seat, increasing his nominal vote to 25,351 from 23,716 in 2017.

Following his win, Johnson said:

It does look like this conservative govt has a powerful, new mandate. A mandate to get Brexit done. I want to thank the people of this country for voting in an election we didn't want to call. This gives us a chance to respect the will of the people. Our work will begin today.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson was defeated by just 149 votes by Amy Callaghan from the SNP to take over the East Dunbartonshire seat. Turnout was 80%.

GBP/USD continues to trade sideways between 1.3450 and 1.3500, with over 300 seats counted, thus far.